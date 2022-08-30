PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

