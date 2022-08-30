Analyzing Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) and Its Rivals

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 378 2525 4693 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 183.13%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.48% -1,497.66% -11.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.21 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -12.63

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

