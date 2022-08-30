Cornichon Hits Market Cap of $667,327.46 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $667,327.46 and approximately $415.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,951,606 coins and its circulating supply is 14,709,758 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cornichon

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

