Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netvrk has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $446,576.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Netvrk Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
Buying and Selling Netvrk
