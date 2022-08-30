Alkimi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.08 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $164,951.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alkimi Coin Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Alkimi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.