Alkimi Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.08 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $164,951.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alkimi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alkimi Coin Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Alkimi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alkimi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alkimi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.