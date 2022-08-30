Berry (BERRY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $940,719.00

Berry (BERRY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Berry has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $940,719.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Berry has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

Berry Coin Profile

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

