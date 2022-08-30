Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.50 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNMD. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

MNMD opened at 12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.58 and its 200-day moving average is 13.20. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 7.95 and a 1-year high of 44.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

