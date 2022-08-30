Wells Fargo & Company Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

