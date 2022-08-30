Wells Fargo & Company Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $24.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
