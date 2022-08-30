Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

