Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $96.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

GWRE stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $69.06 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.