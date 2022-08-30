SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of SLG opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

