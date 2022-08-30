Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

