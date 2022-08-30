Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.
Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.92.
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
