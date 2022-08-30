PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $44.51 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after purchasing an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,648,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,510,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,736,000 after buying an additional 565,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

