The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749,585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

