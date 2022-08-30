PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $45,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.