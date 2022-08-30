Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,684 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.66% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

