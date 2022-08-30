Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

