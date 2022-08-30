Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 26.3% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 100.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

