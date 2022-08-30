Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $488.19 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

