Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

