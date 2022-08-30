Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 589.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,213.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,291.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,429.70. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

