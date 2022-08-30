Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 11,376 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $860,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.