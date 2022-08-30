Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

APVO stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

