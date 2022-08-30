FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group cut their target price on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,428 shares of company stock worth $83,125. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

