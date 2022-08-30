Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.88 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 2.66% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

