Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 96.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.