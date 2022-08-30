Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,978,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $9,121,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

