The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,247 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.