Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sealed Air Stock Performance

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.