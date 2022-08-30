Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,123,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.