Hancock Whitney Corp Has $720,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

