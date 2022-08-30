Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Model N has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

