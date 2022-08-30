Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,999,000 after purchasing an additional 143,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average is $219.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

