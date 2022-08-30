Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE NSA opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

