Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
