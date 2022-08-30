Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $756,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

