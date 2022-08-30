Hancock Whitney Corp Has $613,000 Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in GMS were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

