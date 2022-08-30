Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,359 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $105.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

