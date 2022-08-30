Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,229 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

