Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.10% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TITN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 81,605 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

