Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 340 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kadant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kadant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

