Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 737 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

