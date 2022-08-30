Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

