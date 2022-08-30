Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Holdings Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.14% of Regional Management worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,783.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Stock Down 3.1 %

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $344.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

