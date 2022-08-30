Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.46 million. Everbridge also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.17 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

