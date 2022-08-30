Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Archrock by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Archrock by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,991,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after buying an additional 946,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

