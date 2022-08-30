Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

