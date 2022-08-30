Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of Wabash National worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $142,390.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,988.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,930 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $678,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $840.89 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

