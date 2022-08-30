Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

