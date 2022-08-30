First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.